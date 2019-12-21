Play

Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Dealing with illness

Getzlaf (illness) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Islanders, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.

Getzlaf left Friday's practice early due to a virus, and now his status is uncertain for the road contest. The final verdict on his status will be clear when the team takes warmups at 12:30 p.m. ET.

