Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Declines further in 2019-20

Getzlaf produced 13 goals and 42 points in 69 games prior to the league suspending play in mid-March.

In terms of declining play, it's been more of the same for the veteran Ducks captain in 2019-20. His minus-16 rating is just a smidge better than last season's minus-19 mark, and he actually produced six more points (48) in two less games (67) in 2018-19. Heading into his age-35 season, Getzlaf still has enough tread left to make a sizable impact at the NHL level, but he's well past his prime and doesn't look to be a candidate for 60 -- or even 50 points anymore -- given his durability issues and lack of offensive firepower in Orange County.