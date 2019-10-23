Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Deposits only goal in loss

Getzlaf scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 6-1 loss to the Predators.

The Ducks won't be able to take many positives from Tuesday's contest, but the first line of Getzlaf, Nick Ritchie and Ondrej Kase accounted for 12 of the 27 shots the team took. Getzlaf is up to five points in 10 games, adding 20 shots on goal and 20 hits. The 34-year-old center's 0.5 point-per-game pace to start the year would be the worst of his career, but it's likely he'll go on a hot run eventually.