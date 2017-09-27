Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Dinged up during practice
Getzlaf sustained a lower-body injuring during Wednesday's practice, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.
At this point there's no reason to believe Getzlaf is dealing with anything serious, but his status is certainly worth monitoring, as Anaheim's regular-season opener is just over a week away. More information regarding Getzlaf's status should be revealed before the Ducks' take the ice for their final preseason contest Saturday against the Kings.
