Getzlaf recorded an assist in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Avalanche.

Getzlaf's second helper of the year came on a Hampus Lindholm goal 47 seconds into the second period. The 35-year-old Getzlaf entered Friday on a three-game point drought. He's contributed 17 hits and seven shots on goal through five contests, but fantasy managers expect a bit more on the scoresheet from the veteran center.