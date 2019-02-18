Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Dishes two helpers

Getzlaf had a pair of assists on the power in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Capitals.

Getzlaf played a supporting role in the Ducks' three-goal third period. Getzlaf is up to 38 points in 53 games this season. Which puts him on pace for the worst season since 2011-12. He retains value through physical play, as his three blocks Sunday give him 117 for the season.