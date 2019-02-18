Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Dishes two helpers
Getzlaf had a pair of assists on the power in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Capitals.
Getzlaf played a supporting role in the Ducks' three-goal third period. Getzlaf is up to 38 points in 53 games this season. Which puts him on pace for the worst season since 2011-12. He retains value through physical play, as his three blocks Sunday give him 117 for the season.
More News
-
Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Makes non-scoring impact•
-
Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Seizes power-play chances in loss•
-
Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Picks up goal in road defeat•
-
Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Scoring struggles continue•
-
Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Another multi-point effort•
-
Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Contributes with two helpers•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...