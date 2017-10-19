Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Doubtful against Canadiens

Getzlaf (lower body) is unlikely to play in Friday's clash against Montreal.

Injuries have limited Getzlaf to just two outings this season in which he recorded a pair of helpers. The center is set to miss his third straight contest, stretching the depth of the Ducks' lineup.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories