Getzlaf logged an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Canadiens.

Getzlaf tied Teemu Selanne's franchise record for points with an assist Friday, and it took just one more game for the Ducks' captain to take the record for himself. He set up Troy Terry's game-winning goal in the third period Sunday. Getzlaf has been a big part of the Ducks' improvements early this season -- he's delivered seven assists, 25 shots on net and 20 hits through 10 games, although he sports a minus-4 rating. He's recorded a helper in three straight outings.