Getzlaf notched an assist, three shots on goal, three hits and a minus-2 rating in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Blues.

Getzlaf set up Adam Henrique with a behind-the-back pass for the final goal in the final game of his 17-year career. The 36-year-old Getzlaf ends 2021-22 with 37 points, 104 shots on net, 89 hits, 56 blocked shots and a minus-14 rating in 56 appearances. In his career, he is a two-time Olympic gold medalist as well as single gold medals in the World Cup of Hockey in 2016 and the World Juniors in 2005. He was also named to the NHL All-Star Game three times and lifted the Stanley Cup in 2007 in just his second season. Getzlaf ends his career with 282 goals, 737 assists and a career plus-103 rating in 1,157 regular-season games as well as 37 tallies and 83 assists in 125 playoff contests.