Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Ends goal drought on power play

Getzlaf netted a power-play goal on two shots, dished two hits and added four PIM in Friday's 3-2 win over the Penguins.

Getzlaf drew a double-minor against Justin Schultz after the defenseman caught him with a high stick. Getzlaf then tallied 34 seconds into the power play to put the Ducks ahead 2-1. The center reached the 40-point mark with his first goal in seven outings. He's added 131 shots, 107 hits and 47 PIM through 62 contests this year.