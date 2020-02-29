Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Ends goal drought on power play
Getzlaf netted a power-play goal on two shots, dished two hits and added four PIM in Friday's 3-2 win over the Penguins.
Getzlaf drew a double-minor against Justin Schultz after the defenseman caught him with a high stick. Getzlaf then tallied 34 seconds into the power play to put the Ducks ahead 2-1. The center reached the 40-point mark with his first goal in seven outings. He's added 131 shots, 107 hits and 47 PIM through 62 contests this year.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.