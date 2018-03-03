Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Expected to go Sunday

Getzlaf (illness) did not practice Saturday, but coach Randy Carlyle fully anticipates him playing in Sunday's game against the Blackhawks, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.

Getzlaf sat out Friday's game against the Blue Jackets because of the illness, but he appears set to rejoin the lineup for Sunday's affair. The team should provide another update on his status should the ailment wind up holding him out again, but the veteran pivot should retake his spot on the top line and top power-play unit unless otherwise noted.