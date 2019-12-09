Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Fills boxscore in loss
Getzlaf finished Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Jets with an assist, five shots on goal, two hits, a block and seven penalty minutes.
Getzlaf picked up an assist on Devin Shore's equalizing goal at 8:04 of the third period. The Ducks' captain has found the scoresheet 24 times in 30 games this season and has been held without a point just four times since the start of November.
