Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Fills stat sheet

Getzlaf posted a goal and two assists -- one on the power play -- four shots, four PIM, three hits, two blocks and a plus-2 rating in a 5-3 victory against the Avalanche on Friday night.

The Anaheim Ducks captain has been close to a point per game guy for a good portion of his career, but his offensive production has fallen off the cliff this season. For the most part, he's still getting a good amount of pucks to the net, but coming into Friday, his shooting percentage was 9.6 percent. His shooting percentage was sat at 9.4 percent last season. It rose Friday after his two scores, but if it falls back below 10.0 percent in 2018-19, this will be the first time Getzlaf will have back-to-back seasons shooting percentages under 10 percent. As a result, he has 14 goals and 44 points with a minus-20 rating in 62 games this season.