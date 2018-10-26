Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: First two goals of season

Getzlaf put up his first two goals of the season in the Ducks' 5-2 loss to the Stars on Thursday night.

The playmaker now has five points in six games this season. Getzlaf's Ducks have now lost four straight and the big man needs to pull the squad together before they fall too far behind. Count on Getzlaf to deliver a point-per-game in 2018-19.