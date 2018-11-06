Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Game-time decision
Getzlaf (upper body) will be a game-time call for Tuesday's road match against the Kings, Helene Elliott of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Getzlaf missed Sunday's game against the Blue Jackets due to an upper-body injury, but it appears as though his absence may be limited to a single contest. The veteran pivot's availability against LA should be confirmed once the Ducks hit the ice for pregame warmups.
