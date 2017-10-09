Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Game-time decision

Getzlaf (lower body) will be a game-time decision for Monday's matchup with Calgary.

Getzlaf missed the opening two games of the season, but appears to be nearing a return. The Ducks have been hard hit by injuries to open the 2017-18 campaign, so getting the center back would be a huge boost to their scoring ability. If he slots into the lineup, the veteran will almost certainly return to the top line alongside Andrew Cogliano and Corey Perry.