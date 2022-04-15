Getzlaf recorded two assists, two shots on goal, a pair of hits, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Lightning.

Getzlaf helped out on tallies by Adam Henrique and Troy Terry in a span of 22 seconds midway through the second period. A nagging lower-body injury has limited Getzlaf to just six appearances in the Ducks' last 20 games. Thursday was the first time in that span he's gotten on the scoresheet. The soon-to-be-retired center has 33 points, 99 shots on net, 82 hits and a minus-12 rating through 52 appearances this season.