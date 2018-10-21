Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Gearing up Saturday

Getzlaf (groin) will play Saturday against the Golden Knights, Josh Cooper of The Athletic reports.

Getzlaf will return from a five-game absence and center the top line flanked by Rickard Rakell and Isac Lundestrom. He's coming off a solid season with 61 points in 56 games and he already has two assists in two contests this year, but Vegas will be a tough matchup with Marc-Andre Fleury in the blue paint.