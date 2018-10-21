Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Gearing up Saturday
Getzlaf (groin) will play Saturday against the Golden Knights, Josh Cooper of The Athletic reports.
Getzlaf will return from a five-game absence and center the top line flanked by Rickard Rakell and Isac Lundestrom. He's coming off a solid season with 61 points in 56 games and he already has two assists in two contests this year, but Vegas will be a tough matchup with Marc-Andre Fleury in the blue paint.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.