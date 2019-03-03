Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Good to go Sunday

Getzlaf (upper body) will play Sunday against the Avalanche, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.

Getzlaf has missed the last five games with this injury. The Saskatchewan native was able to skate on his own starting Tuesday, and appears to have recovered enough to play Sunday. Getzlaf had three points (all assists) and five blocked shots in two games before sustaining the upper body injury. The 33-year-old is also averaging 19:53 of ice time and 2:46 of power-play ice time this season.