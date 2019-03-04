Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Held scoreless in return
Getzlaf (upper body injury) was held scoreless in his first game back Sunday against the Avs.
On the bright side, Getzlaf made it through unscathed, logging 21:43 on 25 shifts, putting three shots on goal while logging four hits.
