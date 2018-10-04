Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Helping hand in win
Getzlaf tallied two assists in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.
In addition to the two helpers, Anaheim's captain registered one shot on goal and dished out four hits. Getzlaf has gone three-straight seasons without scoring 20 goals but meanwhile, he's recorded at least 50 assists in each of the last three campaigns. Points always seem to find the big center and 2018-19 should be no different.
