Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Helps out in overtime

Getzlaf recorded a power-play assist, two hits and two PIM in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Oilers.

Getzlaf had the secondary helper on Sonny Milano's game-winner in overtime. The assists snapped a four-game point drought for Getzlaf, who now has 39 points, 129 shots, 105 hits and a minus-16 rating through 61 contests. The 34-year-old center could receive a boost in production if his initial chemistry with Milano holds up throughout the rest of the year.