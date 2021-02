Getzlaf (lower body) will return to the lineup Tuesday versus the Golden Knights.

Getzlaf missed two home games versus the Sharks with the injury, but he's good to go now. He'll return to a top-line role alongside Adam Henrique and Troy Terry, while Derek Grant will exit the lineup. Getzlaf has five assists, 23 hits and 14 shots on goal in 11 appearances this season.