Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Injured scratch again Saturday

Getzlaf (lower body) will remain out of the lineup Saturday, when the Ducks play host to the Flyers, the Orange County Register reports.

The captain is still waiting to make his debut, having missed the 5-4 season-opening win over the Coyotes. Getlzaf is a well-respected veteran who finished 13th in the NHL with 73 points (15 goals, 58 assists) last season, so there will be a large slice of the fantasy populous feeling his absence quite a bit. Look for Rickard Rakell to continue holding down the fort on the top line in his stead.