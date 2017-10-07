Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Injured scratch again Saturday
Getzlaf (lower body) will remain out of the lineup Saturday, when the Ducks play host to the Flyers, the Orange County Register reports.
The captain is still waiting to make his debut, having missed the 5-4 season-opening win over the Coyotes. Getlzaf is a well-respected veteran who finished 13th in the NHL with 73 points (15 goals, 58 assists) last season, so there will be a large slice of the fantasy populous feeling his absence quite a bit. Look for Rickard Rakell to continue holding down the fort on the top line in his stead.
More News
-
Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Unavailable for Opening Night•
-
Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Back at practice Wednesday•
-
Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: May return to practice Wednesday•
-
Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Likely to play in season opener•
-
Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Dinged up during practice•
-
Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Protected by Ducks•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...