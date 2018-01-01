Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Keeps collecting apples

Getzlaf had his second straight two-assist game Sunday against Arizona, and now has 12 assists in his past 10 games.

The Ducks are a much more dangerous team when their captain is in the lineup. Despite playing just 16 games this season, Getzlaf is scoring at the highest pace in five seasons. His line with Rickard Rakell and Antoine Vermette combined for seven points on the night, including the Ducks' first two goals. Getzlaf continues to be an elite playmaker and the Ducks have won six of their past 10. He is a must-play with games against the Canucks, Oilers, Flames and Avalanche coming up.