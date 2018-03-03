Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Late scratch due to illness
Getzlaf (illness) won't dress for Friday's game against the Blue Jackets, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.
Getzlaf's absence will allow Antoine Vermette to return to the lineup, but he isn't a close replacement for the 42 points Getzlaf has compiled through 40 games. The lifelong Duck has been hot lately too, putting up two goals and five points over the last four while firing 13 shots on goal in that span.
