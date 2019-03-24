Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Late scratch due to injury

Getzlaf has an upper-body injury and won't play in Saturday's game versus the Kings.

Getzlaf was just starting to heat up with eight points over the last seven games, but now he'll be sidelined again. He's already missed 11 games due to injury this season. Sam Steel, who was recalled Saturday, will fill in at center.

