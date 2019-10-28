Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Lights lamp in loss
Getzlaf scored the opening goal and added four hits in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights.
Getzlaf's tally at 4:12 of the first period gave the Ducks an early lead that lasted all of 34 seconds. The center is beginning to find his groove, with three goals in his last four games. For the year, Getzlaf has five goals and a pair of assists in 13 games, adding 27 hits and 31 shots on goal.
