Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Lights lamp in return

Getzlaf (upper body) scored his 14th goal of the season in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Flames.

The goal gives Getzlaf 48 points in 66 games this season, along with 149 hits and 131 shots on goal. Getzlaf missed four contests with the injury, but has recorded three tallies and six helpers over his last nine appearances in a strong ending to the year despite the missed time.