Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Likely to play in season opener

Getzlaf (lower body) is "banged up," per coach Randy Carlyle, albeit considered probable for Opening Night against the Coyotes on Thursday, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The venerable captain suffered his ailment in practice Wednesday, but fortunately it's believed to be a minor issue. Last season, Getzlaf very nearly averaged a point per game in the regular season -- he had 15 goals and 58 helpers in 74 games -- and guided the Ducks through the postseason with eight lamp lighters complementing 11 more apples through the conference semifinals against the Predators.