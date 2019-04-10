Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Lowest output since rookie campaign

Getzlaf compiled 14 goals, 48 points and a minus-19 rating over 67 games in the 2018-19 season.

The Ducks were in the gutter when it came to offense, and Getzlaf was a big part of that. This was the first time since the 2012-13 lockout that he didn't surpass 60 points, and it was his lowest point total since his rookie season when he posted 39 points in 57 contests. Getzlaf will need better assets around him moving forward to avoid another regression.