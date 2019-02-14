Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Makes non-scoring impact

Getzlaf registered four hits and four blocked shots in a 1-0 win over the Canucks on Wednesday.

Getzlaf also fought with Canucks defenseman Erik Gudbranson and added a minor roughing penalty for seven PIM in total. The center has had a down year with 36 points in in 51 games, but also has 111 hits and 59 blocks in the campaign.

