Getzlaf scored a power-play goal on two shots in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Blues.

Getzlaf tallied with one minute left in the third period to get the Ducks within a goal. They weren't able to find an equalizer. The 35-year-old Getzlaf has just two goals and eight points through 20 appearances. He's added 37 shots on net, 15 PIM, 30 hits and 22 blocked shots.