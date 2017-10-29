Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Making up for lost time after injury

Getzlaf set up three goals Saturday in a 4-1 win over the Lightning.

Two of the assists came on the power play. Getzlaf has delivered three multi-point games in his last four, but Saturday's power-play points were his first of the season. Seven points in five games is classic Getzlaf. Use him well.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories