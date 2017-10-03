Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: May return to practice Wednesday

Coach Randy Carlyle is hopeful Getzlaf (lower body) will return to practice Wednesday, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.

Getzlaf was able to skate on his own prior to Tuesday's practice, but if he's unable to join his teammates for Wednesday's on-ice session, he may be in real danger of missing Thursday's regular-season opener against the Coyotes. Fantasy owners preparing to set their weekly lineups can expect another update on the 32-year-old pivot's status Wednesday.