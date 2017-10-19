Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Misses practice Wednesday

Getzlaf (lower body) was not on the ice for the Ducks' practice session Wednesday, Eric Stephens of the Orange County Register reports.

Getzlaf was sidelined for the team's contest Sunday against the Sabres because of the issue and it appears his status for Friday's tilt remains up in the air. More clarity on the situation should come over the next couple of days, but there's no indication at this point that the issue should cost him a lot of time.