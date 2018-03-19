Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Multi-point effort against Devils

Getzlaf potted his 11th goal of the season and added an assist in Sunday's win over New Jersey.

Getzlaf's overall goal total doesn't jump off the table, but he's been finding twine more often of late and has an impressive 54 points in 48 games. He has great chemistry with Richard Rakell on the first line and has been kept off the scoresheet just once in his last 11 games. Getzlaf's consistent offensive production makes him a must-own fantasy asset.