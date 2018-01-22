Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Multi-point effort in loss

Getzlaf scored his fifth goal of the season and added an assist in Sunday's loss to the Sharks.

Getzlaf has looked like his usual self since returning from a face injury in December and now has 28 points in 24 games on the season. The top-line center shoots often and is dangerous with the man advantage, making him a lethal fantasy asset. Given his consistent production and plus-9 rating, Getzlaf should be owned in all formats.

