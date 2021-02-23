Getzlaf posted an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Coyotes.

Getzlaf set up Cam Fowler in the second period to put the Ducks ahead 3-0, but they couldn't fend off the Coyotes' comeback. The helper snapped a four-game point drought for Getzlaf. The veteran center is now at seven points, 27 shots on net, 13 PIM and 27 hits through 17 appearances. At this pace, he'll miss the 40-point mark for the first time his rookie year of 2005-06, when he had 39 points in 57 outings.