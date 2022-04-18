Getzlaf posted two assists and a plus-3 rating in Sunday's 6-4 win over the Blue Jackets.

Getzlaf helped out on Troy Terry's opening goal and Cam Fowler's game-winner in the contest. This was Getzlaf's second straight game with two assists -- it appears he's gotten back on track after missing most of the last two months to a lower-body injury. The center is at 35 points, 99 shots on net, a minus-9 rating and 82 hits through 53 contests. Per Matt Weller of the Ducks' official site, Getzlaf's last game is scheduled for next Sunday in the Ducks' home finale this season, so the longtime captain is only expected to play in three more contests.