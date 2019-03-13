Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Nets 12th goal

Getzlaf scored a goal on his only shot in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Predators.

Getzlaf is up to 12 goals and 41 points in 60 games this year. He also went plus-2 in the contest. It's unlikely for Getzlaf to reach 60 points this season, the first time since the lockout-shortened 2012-13 campaign that will happen if it comes to pass. He does have 135 hits and 124 shots to his name this year, which has maintained some fantasy value for the 33-year-old center.