Getzlaf scored a goal on four shots in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Blues.

Getzlaf scored just 25 seconds after Brayden Schenn put the Blues ahead 1-0 in the first period. The 35-year-old Getzlaf has just five tallies and 17 points in 46 contests this year -- Father Time has taken a toll on the Ducks' captain. He'll almost assuredly finish 2020-21 with a points-per-game pace under 0.5 for the first time in his career.