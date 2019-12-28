Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: No points in return

Getzlaf (illness) posted three hits, two PIM and a minus-2 rating in Friday's 4-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Getzlaf missed two games due to illness, but he skated 17:39 in his return after the holiday break. While he didn't factor into the offense, the 34-year-old will maintain a top-line role going forward. He's at 25 points through 36 appearances this season.