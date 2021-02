Getzlaf posted an assist and won 11 of 17 faceoffs in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Blues.

Getzlaf set up Jakob Silfverberg for the opening tally, but that was all the offense the Ducks could muster. Through 10 games, Getzlaf has five assists, 22 hits, 12 shots on goal and a minus-3 rating. Fantasy managers may have some interest in the 35-year-old center, but he'll likely miss the 40-point mark for the first time since his rookie season.