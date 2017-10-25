Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Notches two points in return

Getzlaf scored on his only shot and added an assist during Tuesday's 6-2 win over Philadelphia. He logged 22:19 of ice time with 3:05 on the power play.

This was just the third game of the season for Getzlaf, but he already has a goal and three assists. Assuming he didn't aggravate his lower-body injury Tuesday, the 32-year-old pivot returns to his status as a go-to fantasy asset in all settings.