Getzlaf scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.

Getzlaf returned from a back injury that cost him four of the last five games. He converted his fourth goal of the season on a Troy Terry pass 8:08 into the game. Getzlaf hasn't produced as much offense as usual in 2020-21 with 16 points in 38 contests. He's added 58 shots on net, 57 hits, 40 blocked shots and 39 PIM.