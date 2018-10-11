Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Out again Wednesday

Getzlaf (lower body) is not on the ice for warmups ahead of Wednesday's game against the Coyotes, suggesting he won't play, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.

Getzlaf will miss his second straight contests as he continues to recover from a lower-body issue. He will likely cede his top-line duties to Adam Henrique again, though it's worth noting that Ryan Kesler (hip) took the ice for warmups, suggesting he could make his return Wednesday.