Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Out against Canucks
Getzlaf (upper body) won't play Monday against the Canucks, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.
That will make three games in a row missed for Getzlaf, who has been the rare Duck to not be completely snakebit offensively this season. Daniel Sprong appears primed to skate on Anaheim's top like alongside Rickard Rakell and Corey Perry with Getzlaf out. The 33-year-old's next chance to return will be Wednesday at home versus the Blackhawks.
