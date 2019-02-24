Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Out against Edmonton
Getzlaf (upper body) won't play Saturday against the Oilers, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.
Getzlaf's injury isn't believed to be overly serious, but he'll have to wait for Monday's matchup with Vancouver for his next opportunity to return to the lineup. With Getzlaf on the shelf, the recently recalled Sam Steel will draw into the lineup against Edmonton.
