Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Out against Red Wings

Getzlaf (lower body) is out for Monday's game against the Red Wings, Elliott Teaford of the Orange County Register reports.

The Ducks look quite different right now, as they are without Ryan Kesler (hip), Corey Perry (knee), and now Getzlaf. The 33-year-old center still anchors Anaheim's top line, and he had 50 assists in 56 games last year. Getzlaf's next chance to return will be Wednesday against the Coyotes.