Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Out against Red Wings
Getzlaf (lower body) is out for Monday's game against the Red Wings, Elliott Teaford of the Orange County Register reports.
The Ducks look quite different right now, as they are without Ryan Kesler (hip), Corey Perry (knee), and now Getzlaf. The 33-year-old center still anchors Anaheim's top line, and he had 50 assists in 56 games last year. Getzlaf's next chance to return will be Wednesday against the Coyotes.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...